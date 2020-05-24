Jane Adams on balancing nursing and lacrosse

1  of  2
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Averill Parks, Jane Adams helped the Warriors lacrosse team to reach the sectional finals last year and she was hoping to do it again before heading off to SUNY Plattsburg but COVID-19 took that opportunity away.

She said she’s making the most of the situation, working out everyday just like she would during the regular season and since she can’t practice with her teammates, she’s practicing with her younger brother so that when it comes to get back on the field, she’ll be ready.

Adams said being a student-athlete at Averill Park taught her how to be a student first and an athlete second. “We always emphasize a student-athlete so student does come first so if that means that I need to stay after with a teacher then I’ll miss some of practice but I can make it up. I think that they have helped me a lot to get ready for my next level of school and lacrosse.”

Adams will be balancing a nursing degree in Plattsburgh while playing the sport she loves.

