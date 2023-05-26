MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane High School may have to look into expanding its’ trophy case this summer.

A day removed from the baseball team winning a section title, the softball team followed suit Thursday evening, earning a 9-4 victory over Glens Falls in the Sec. II, Class B championship game at Luther Forest Athletic Fields. Its’ the Riders fifth straight sectional championship, and seventh since 2015.

“It’s different each time; I feel like it gets better each time, and I don’t think it gets old at all,” said Ichabod senior shortstop Emma Scheitinger, who was named Sec. II Softball Player of the Year. “I feel like we’re a really young group; we brought more girls up this year. They really stepped up, and we really came together as a team. I’m really proud of all of them for doing that.”

It was Scheitinger who got the top-seeded Riders out to a fast start against two-seeded Glens Falls. The Stony Brook University commit cranked an opposite field, two-run homer out to right-center field in the bottom of the first inning to put Ichabod on the board first.

The Glens Falls lineup had some pop as well, though, having run-ruled each opponent in the postseason leading up to the final. And the offense showed up in the top half of the second inning when Lilian Canale roped a screaming double that caromed off the base of the center-field fence, and scored Emylou Richards.

But Ichabod took that run right back in the ensuing half inning with one swing of the bat from Meredith Garafalo. It was a solo shot to left that gave the Riders a 3-1 edge.

And the Glens Falls offense, as potent as it was throughout playoffs, just could not keep pace with Ichabod. After Glens Falls managed to again trim the deficit to one run in the top of the third, the Riders responded with a four-spot in the bottom half of the frame to take a commanding, 7-2 lead.

The two sides traded a pair of runs after that, and in the seventh inning, Ichabod’s Abbey Milazzo put away the final out in center field of Kari Graziano’s complete-game effort, igniting a celebration in the pitcher’s circle.

It was going to be hard for Ichabod to follow up what it accomplished last year with an undefeated season that culminated in a state championship. But securing yet another sectional title is a good place to start.

“We got hyped up last year like crazy; nobody talked about us really at all this year,” said head coach Tracy Nytransky. “And I think for these guys to come out and do it after the season that we had last year – they had to kind of live up to something – and they did, so I’m pretty proud of them for that.”

Ichabod Crane advances to the state tournament, and gets a bye into the regional round to be played in Malta next Saturday, June 3. The Riders will await the winner of a sub-regional matchup between the champions of Section VII and Section X.