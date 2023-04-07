VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Dominant” may not be a sufficient way to describe the 2022 Ichabod Crane softball team . The Riders went 25-0 on their way to a state title, outscoring their opponents by nearly 400 combined runs. And they’ve picked up right where they left off in 2023, improving to 4-0 on the young season after a convincing, 13-1 win at home Thursday night against Cohoes.

Sophomore sensation Kari Graziano was in the circle for Ichabod. After walking the first two batters to start the game, she quickly settled in, striking out the next three Tigers hitters to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Riders’ offense wasted no time providing her some run support. In the ensuing half inning, Senior Emma Scheitinger drove in the first run of the game, scoring Abby Milazzo on an RBI triple. The next batter was junior Eva Heffner, and she brought Scheitinger around with a run-scoring groundout. Ichabod led 2-0 after the first inning.

And that was all the run support Graziano needed. She tossed a complete game, allowing one unearned run, and striking out eight to earn her third win of the season. She also helped herself out at the plate, going 3-3 with a double and two RBI.

Ichabod hung six runs on Cohoes in the third inning, put up four in the third, and added one more in the fifth for the 13-1 win. Senior Anna Siter racked up a game-high three RBI.

Ichabod Crane (4-0) hits the road Monday for its’ next game with Catholic Central. First pitch against the Crusaders is set for noon. Cohoes (2-1) aims to rebound Monday at home against Lansingburgh. That game gets underway at 4:30 p.m.