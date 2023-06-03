CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the Ichabod Crane softball and Chatham baseball teams begin their quests for a second straight state championship Saturday.

The Riders return to the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta – where they claimed their fifth straight Sec. II, Class B title last Thursday – for a regional matchup with Section X’s Canton.

After the Panthers’ dramatic, walk-off win in last Saturday’s Class C/CC final, they set out for Plattsburgh High School Friday morning. They’ll take on Sec. VII foe Ticonderoga Saturday afternoon.

Senior pitcher and center fielder Tyler Kneller will get the start for Chatham in the regional game. It’s an opportunity he’s not taking lightly, as the team closes in on program history.

“I just can’t believe how far we’ve come since we were playing on the Little League fields here (at Chatham),” said Kneller. “It’s been a great opportunity, and I can’t be more thankful for Coach (Scott Steltz) to put that ball in my hand, and go to work. I have full trust in myself and my teammates. At the end of the day, we’ve been in this situation before. We’re well-prepared; locked in at practice, and everything’s going good. It’s cool in school history to be able to get one state championship. But two just sets the deal.”

First pitch for the Panthers Saturday is set for 2:00 p.m. Ichabod gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Be sure to tune into NEWS10 Sports at 10 p.m. on FOX23 and 11 on ABC for highlights and reactions of that matchup.