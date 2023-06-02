GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ichabod Crane baseball team’s enthralling postseason journey came to an end Thursday night. The Riders dropped an 8-7 heart-breaker in extra innings to Sec. IX’s Salmon River in the sub-regional round of the Class B state tournament out at Park Terrace Elementary School.

Ichabod reached the state tournament after an impressive run through the Sec. II, Class B playoffs as a four-seed.

And the Riders seemed poised Thursday night to continue their season into regionals. After Salmon River hung a four-spot in the top of the third inning to take a 4-1 edge, Ichabod responded by manufacturing two runs in the fourth and fifth innings, as well as one in the sixth, to claim a 6-4 advantage.

But the Shamrocks would not go quietly in the seventh. They managed to get the tying run in scoring position with two outs and cleanup hitter Rick Chatland at the dish. Down to his final strike, Chatland blasted a two-run double to deep left field, knotting the game up at six. After the Riders offense came up empty in the bottom half of the frame, the game moved to extra innings.

The score remained 6-6 until the top of the 10th when Salmon River’s Chase Lewis slapped an RBI single to right-center field, reclaiming the Shamrocks the lead.

They added one more run in the inning to take an 8-6 edge into the bottom of the 10th. Ichabod managed to push a run across, trimming its’ deficit to one, but left the tying run stranded at second base, as the Riders’ final comeback effort fell just short.

Ichabod Crane finishes the year with a 16-8 overall record.