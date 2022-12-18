TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second to last game of the Saturday slate featured Hudson Falls and Shaker. The Tigers came into this game undefeated and aimed to keep it that way once it was all said and done.

Hudson Falls was rolling in the first quarter, and a big reason why was Peyton Smith, who got loose off a fast break and finished at the rim with a two-hand dunk. Later in the quarter, Jayden Hardwick was left wide open in the corner and made the Bison defense pay with a big three-point shot extending their lead to 13-3. The Tigers closed the quarter with a two-point jumper from Smith to put them ahead by ten.

The Bison showed some fight in the second quarter thanks to Zacharie Matulu, who jumped-started the Bison offense that hit some timely shots to make it a one-point game at the half. Shaker gave it all they could, but the Tigers proved to be too much in the second half and won 56-44.