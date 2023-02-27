LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No. 2 Hudson Falls dominated 10th-seeded Averill Park in quarterfinal action Sunday afternoon to punch their ticket to the Class A semifinals. In addition, No. 3 Troy battled it out with Gloversville to secure their spot in the semifinals.

The Flying Horses matched up against No. 6 Gloversville at the UHY Center Sunday afternoon, and the Dragons’ Cal Porter helped get them back in the game after falling behind early with a long three-point shot. However, Troy punched back in the first half. Legend Merritt delivered a textbook crossover for a two-point jumper extending their lead to eight.

In the second half, Troy’s offense kept their foot on the gas. Steve Foust found Justin Gilmore inside the paint, allowing him to score on a floater that extended the Flying Horse’s lead to 17. Then, later in the fourth quarter, Stetson Merritt got loose on a fast break and scored an easy bucket to help seal the deal. Troy advances with a 70-64 win.

As we transition to the next game, No. 10 Averill Park started to find a spark on offense when Jacob Phelps knocked down a three-pointer that cut into the Tigers’ lead. Soon after, Hudson Falls’ offense shifted to a new gear. Noah Williamson tight-roped the baseline to score on a layup that put the Tigers up 11-3.

Later in the second quarter, Noah Tyler made it rain from three just before halftime, as Hudson Falls led 22-8. They dominated in the second half to win 43-25.