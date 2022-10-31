GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The final Section II field hockey title game on championship Sunday featured the top two teams in Class C. No. 1-seeded Hoosick Falls and second-seeded Johnstown squared off in a game that was back-and-forth.

The Bills scored first off a goal from Nicole Simon, who got a big assist from Emily Pertell to make it 1-0, Johnstown. The Panthers scored when Megan Marcoux found a soft spot near the Johnstown goalie, tying the game 1 to 1.

When the second quarter came around, Hoosick Falls added to their lead when Ava Case picked her spot and sank her shot to give the Panthers the 2-1 advantage. Johnstown answered back with another goal to tie it, but the

Panthers mustered up one more score to seal the 3-2 win.

Hoosick Falls will prepare for their regional game against Bronxville on Sunday, November 6.