QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls Panthers proved once again they are the queens of Class C Field Hockey after defeating Johnstown 3-0.

This win marks the third consecutive Section championship for the Panthers.

After a scoreless first period, Mackena Robertson scored the first goal of the game getting Hoosick Falls on the board first. Later in the period, Tatum Hickey tallied a goal of her own to give the Panthers a two-goal lead heading into halftime.

To seal the deal, Ava Kasulinous scored a goal in the fourth period.