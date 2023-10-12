HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the high school football playoff picture in Class C becomes clearer, Schuylerville and Fonda-Fultonville appear to be the favorites for the one and two overall seeds, respectively, in sectionals. But there’s one other team firmly in the mix right now that could really stir up some chaos Friday night.

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac has quietly put together another strong season. The Wildcats sit at 5-1, with their only loss coming to Fonda-Fultonville. This week, they travel to undefeated Schuylerville in our 1st & 10 “Game of the Week.”

Not only would a victory over the Black Horses set up a three-way tie for first place in the class, it’d be one of the defining moments for the program in its’ fourth season since the merger.

“We’re a winning program the last four years,” said head coach Erick Roadcap. “We always have a winning record. We (the coaches) talked to them about getting over the hump, and Schuylerville’s that hump. It’s been a great week. The kids have come together; they’ve bought in. And I’m excited. Getting over that hump would mean a lot to the program.”

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac lost 27-12 to Fonda-Fultonville back in Week 4, but only trailed by one score heading into the final quarter. Junior inside linebacker/wide receiver Carson Glover believes that win, or loss, staying competitive with Schuylerville would be the mark of a successful performance.

“We just want to be right there,” said Glover. “We want to be (considered) with the top; we want to be with the highest level of teams. We just have to play our game. We’ve been preparing for this all year. It’s gonna be a big game. We’re gonna play hard, play fast and do our best.”

The Wildcats have been paced this year by senior running back Andrew Sparks, who’s averaging over 105 yards per game on the ground, and has found the end zone nine times. But he recognizes to take down a program of Schuylerville’s caliber – the second-ranked Class C team in New York State – it’s going to take all 22 guys.

“We gotta work as a team; that’s mainly it,” said Sparks. “(If) somebody’s not doing their job, we gotta pick them up – make sure they get doing their job. And we should be good. They’re (Schuylerville) the ones you wanna beat. They’re undefeated right now – kind of the powerhouse.”

Kickoff from Schuylerville is set for 7:00 p.m. Highlights and reactions from this matchup will lead off 1st & 10 Friday night, which airs at 10:00 on FOX and 11:00 on ABC.