GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Newsflash: the Hoosic Valley boys basketball team can score, and it can score in bunches. That’s probably why the Indians garner the No. 2 seed in the Sec. II, Class C playoff tournament.

Alex Lilac’s squad hung a section-best 84 points in their quarterfinal win against Scholarie Sunday, advancing them to a semifinal matchup with six-seeded Warrensburg at Cool Insuring Arena Tuesday night. The Indians got off to a slow start, but the offense quickly rallied to put the Burghers in the rear-view mirror, and secure a spot in the Class C championship game with a 67-36 win.

Warrensburg came in riding the high of an upset win in the quarters over three-seeded Saratoga Catholic, and it showed Tuesday night, as the Burghers went shot-for-shot with Hoosic Valley in the opening frame. After the first eight minutes of action, the score was knotted at 9-9.

But then Indians senior guard Isaiah Eckler heated up in a big way. The star floor general tallied 11 points in the second quarter, fueling a 20-point team effort that had Hoosic Valley leading 29-22 at the halftime break.

The Indians kept their foot on the gas out of the locker room, outscoring Warrensburg 19-5 in the third quarter, and 19-9 in the final stanza, en route to the 67-36 victory.

Eckler finished with a team-high 16 points. Two other Indians joined him in double figures: junior forward Chris Jones followed closely behind with 15 points, and junior guard Isaac Wiley netted 11 on a team-best three three-pointers.

Burghers junior guard Steve Schloss put in a strong showing on the other side; he tallied a game-high 20 points on 6-17 shooting, and connected on four of his eight tries from beyond the arc.

Hoosic Valley will now prepare for a bout with undefeated Duanesburg, the No. 1 seed, Friday for a section title. Opening tip-off from Cool Insuring Arena is slated for 5:00 p.m.

Warrensburg ends its’ season with a 14-9 overall record.