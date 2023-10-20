TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the final week of the regular season in Class A rolls around, there’s still a couple opportunities for movement within the eight-team playoff picture. And the result of our 1st & 10 “Game of the Week” will dictate home-field advantage for one team in the opening round of sectionals.

(4-3) La Salle will make the trip to (6-1) Bethlehem Friday night. Both teams own 3-1 records in league play. The winner earns the two-seed in the Capital Division, and will host the three-seed in the Grasso Division to start playoffs. Loser hits the road to take on Burnt Hills – the 14th-ranked team in the state for Class A.

The Cadets recognize the magnitude of Friday’s game, and what it could mean for sectionals.

“We think this is the most important game of the year for us,” said senior running back Matt Bott. “We love playing (at home). We get the fans here, and everything. The student section’s great. I think it’ll be a big advantage for us. “(In) practice we’re trying to keep everything more intense than it was before. We’re just trying to build on what we’ve built on so far.”

While he’d certainly prefer his team have home-field advantage for at least one game in sectionals, La Salle head coach John Audino believes his team is prepared for whoever, or wherever they’d play.

“We feel like we’ve been through the grinder – I do at least,” said Audino. “And I think the kids feel very confident that they’ve pretty much faced everybody’s best shot. So, we know we’re gonna face Bethlehem’s best shot on Friday night, so let’s just get ready to go for it, and let’s see what happens.”

Highlights and reactions from this game will lead off Week 7 of 1st & 10 Friday night at 10 p.m. on FOX and 11 on ABC. Kickoff between the Cadets and Eagles from Bethlehem Central High School is set for 7.