The Academy of Holy Names and Cobleskill squared off against each other in a matchup of the undefeated in the Colonial Council.
Holy Names entered leading the Liberty Division with a 7-0 record while Cobleskill also led the Patriot Division with a 7-0 record.
Holy Names held Cobleskill to only four points in the second quarter and pulled out the 34-29 win to remain undefeated.
Holy Names remains undefeated in the Colonial Council
