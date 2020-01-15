Holy Names remains undefeated in the Colonial Council

High School Sport

The Academy of Holy Names and Cobleskill squared off against each other in a matchup of the undefeated in the Colonial Council.

Holy Names entered leading the Liberty Division with a 7-0 record while Cobleskill also led the Patriot Division with a 7-0 record.

Holy Names held Cobleskill to only four points in the second quarter and pulled out the 34-29 win to remain undefeated.

