Holy Names remains undefeated in the Colonial Council

WATERVLIET, N.Y. - Watervliet's J.J. Chestnut joined the thousand-point club Thursday night with a 34-point effort against Ichabod Crane. The junior needed 18 points heading into the game, but it didn't take long to reach the milestone.

Chestnut was on a mission from the jump. "I hit the first two threes, and then I made a layup right after that. I was like, 'Yeah, this is the game. Definitely,'" he said. With a baseline runner in the second quarter, he eclipsed the 1000-point threshold.