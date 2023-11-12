DRYDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the final weekend of the high school soccer season, Section II had more teams alive in the state tournament (8) than any other section in New York State. Seven of those squads competed Saturday in the semifinal round – four on the girls’ side; three on the boys’ – with a trip to their respective state championship game on the line.

Two teams punched their ticket to Sunday. The Guilderland boys continued their Cinderella run with a 2-1 win over Section VI’s Clarence. After winning the Class AA section title as a three-seed, the Dutchmen’s state tournament tear has included wins over a previously undefeated CBA Syracuse team in regionals, and a Clarence unit Saturday that was ranked third for AA in the most recent New York State Sportswriters Association poll.

Guilderland will need to pull out one more miracle if it wants to return a state title to the Capital Region. The Dutchmen await 19-0-1 Scarsdale out of Sec. I Sunday morning – the No. 1 team in the state. That game will kick off at 9:00 from Middletown High School.

The second team that reached championship Sunday finds itself in familiar territory. The Waterford-Halfmoon girls team has an opportunity to claim a second straight state title after blanking Sec. V’s Holley 3-0 at Homer High School. The Fordians return to Homer for the championship game, and will battle 18-0 Mount Academy, out of Sec. IX, at 10 a.m.

The five remaining squads all fell short in their bids for title appearances, but will head home with the remarkable achievement of reaching the state final four. Class AA’s Columbia girls and Class AAA’s Shenendehowa girls were both upended by Section XI schools out at Tompkins Cortland Community College. The Blue Devils, despite heading into halftime tied at one following a late, first-half goal from senior Anna Shepard, could not overcome a three-goal second half out of Smithtown West, losing 4-1. The Plainsmen received an inspired performance out of senior goalkeeper Eva Pflomm, but an unfortunate own-goal put Shen in a 1-0 halftime deficit against undefeated Ward Melville, and the Patriots tacked on two more goals after the break for the 3-0 final.

The Fort Ann girls in Class D held undefeated Sec. III powerhouse Cincinnatus Central scoreless for nearly the first 30 minutes of their contest – thanks in large part to the effort in net of junior keeper Baylee Wright. But the Lions’ junior star, Cassia Schuyler, erupted for a four-goal outing, leading Cincinnatus to a 6-0 win.

On the boys’ side, Class B’s Mechanicville has now reached the state semis in back-to-back seasons, but the Red Raiders couldn’t get past Sec. IX’s Spackenkill, falling 3-0 out at Goshen High School. And what a year for Waterford-Halfmoon soccer – the boys posted a final four appearance as well, but their state title hopes were cut short by Mount Academy. The Eagles took that game 4-2 at Goshen.