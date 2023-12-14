DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a battle of unbeaten Section II boys basketball squads, Duanesburg unloaded on fellow Western Athletic Conference foe Northville Wednesday night, winning 87-32 at home to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Duanesburg, the reigning Class C champions, have lost just one game in their last 32 outings. The Eagles erupted for 29 first-quarter points against the Falcons – 15 of which came from senior Ethan Thompson.

Junior Jeff Mulhern added to the first-quarter fireworks, bringing down the house with two, highlight-reel breakaway dunks.

Duanesburg took a 51-14 lead into the locker room at halftime and showed no signs of slowing down out of the break, shutting out Northville 25-0 in the third quarter.

Thompson finished with a game-high 29 points. Mulhern followed behind with 20 points and Evan Williams joined them in double figures, posting 13.

Nick Belliti led the Northville offensive output with 11 points.

Duanesburg returns to action Sunday, and will take on Maple Hill at Hudson Valley Community College at 10:30 a.m. Northville (3-1) travels to HVCC Saturday to square off with Germantown at noon.