AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hartford/Fort Edward baseball team dropped an exciting, back-and-forth regional final game Saturday afternoon at Shuttleworth Park, bringing an end to a successful season back in Class D.

The Tanaforts could not outlast Sec. X’s Parishville-Hopkinton, falling 8-6 in a game that saw three lead changes and two ties.

Hartford had to quickly dig itself out of an early hole after the Panthers tallied two runs in the top of the first inning. But the Tanaforts did just that, taking a run back in the bottom half of the frame, and then capturing a 3-2 lead in the second on a two-run single to left from junior outfielder Aiden Foster.

Parishville managed to level the game at three in the top of the third, but Hartford again responded in the next half inning. Senior outfielder Ray Harrington knocked a single up the middle that plated Drake Stewart, and the Tanaforts reclaimed a 4-3 edge.

But that would be short-lived. After Parishville again knotted the game up at four in the top of the fourth, Jordon Snell stepped to the dish with the bases full of Panthers. He delivered the biggest hit of the game, emptying the base paths with a three-run triple to right-center field that put Parishville on top at 7-4.

The Cougars tacked on one more run in the fifth. Hartford responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but could not rally in the final two innings, falling 8-6.

In its’ first season back in Class D, Hartford-Ford Edward compiled a 10-5 record, and secured a Sec. II championship, knocking off top-seeded Fort Ann in the final.