BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duanesburg girls basketball boasts perhaps one of the most formidable trios Section II has seen in quite some time: Allison O’Hanlon, Alex Moses and Hannah Mulhern – three players whose career point totals add up to over 4,000.

Last Wednesday, Moses reached 1,000. Two days later, O’Hanlon hit 2k. And Wednesday night belonged to Mulhern.

The senior guard/forward entered the day sitting on 999 career points. Just over seven minutes into the Eagles’ game with Simsbury – a team out of Connecticut that Duanesburg played at Broadalbin-Perth High School as part of the BP Booster Club Basketball Holiday Classic – Mulhern knocked down a free throw to cement herself in the record book, becoming the seventh player in Duanesburg history to amass 1,000 points.

That free throw ignited a 9-0 run for the Eagles to close out the first quarter, and they led 11-7 heading into the second stanza.

But Simsbury regained control to take a five-point edge into the locker room at halftime. The Trojans extended their advantage to eight by the conclusion of the third quarter.

Duanesburg fought back, though, to force overtime. But the extra period belonged to Simsbury, and the Trojans emerged with a 57-51 win.

O’Hanlon led the Eagles’ scoring attack with 19 points; Moses chipped in 16, and Mulhern concluded her milestone-achieving evening with five.

Duanesburg (6-2) will play one more tournament game out in Broadalbin Friday. The Eagles take aim at Fonda-Fultonville, which lost to Broadalbin-Perth Wednesday night. The two sides have already met once this season with Duanesburg winning at home 63-38.

Tip-off with the Braves is set for 3:45 p.m.