GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a season to remember for the Guilderland High School girls track & field team. The Lady Dutch claimed their first outdoor, Section II title in program history, and followed that up by bringing home a number of medals at the state championships. But one group of runners took their journey even further.

The 1600-meter sprint medley relay team of senior Megan Swan, junior Kendall Barnhart, sophomore Saida Assabahi and freshman Addison Vellekoop earned gold last Saturday at the 2023 New Balance Nationals at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.

But the team’s accomplishment doesn’t stop there. They finished the event with a time of 3:57.66 , breaking the meet record by nearly three seconds.

Barnhart recalled the moment it finally set in what she and her teammates had achieved.

“I remember stepping back after we just got announced the national champion, looking up at the board and seeing “Meet Record,”” said Barnhart. “I immediately turned to Megan, and I go, “We just got the meet record!” And we were all super excited because not only did we have this amazing experience to run with the best of the best, but also bring home a national championship that we’ve worked really hard for, and then also come home with a meet record.”

Freshman phenom Addison Vellekoop anchored the team, running the final 800 meters of the race. She pulled away from the anchor of the reigning meet record-holder, Motor City Track, down the final stretch, solidifying herself as one of the fast freshman 800-meter runners in New York State history.

Vellekoop knew the whole team was prepared for the big stage.

“We kinda expected we were gonna be there, ’cause of all our really hard training,” said Vellekoop. “So, it was a step-back (moment), but not very far. This group really means a lot to me because we’ve worked so hard to get where we are. And this season’s been really good (as far as) working together.”

And the group leaned on their lone senior, Swan, to get them off to a hot start. The Southern Connecticut State University commit couldn’t have asked for a higher note to end her Guilderland career on.

“It just felt good because they all said they were running for me,” said Swan. “But I think they’ve all worked really hard to get here and they’re gonna do really good things next year. And I hope they break the records.”

Even without the services of their senior leader next year, the three returners all feel confident Swan has prepared them to build on this season’s success.

“She’s taught me a lot, so I really think next year I’m gonna take whatever she’s taught me, and I’m gonna prove to her we’re gonna break this record again,” said Assabahi. “I’m gonna prove her right. And we’re gonna run for her…as usual.”