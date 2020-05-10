Guilderland lacrosse provides community service of “Hope”

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been weeks since the Guilderland boys lacrosse team has been able to meet up due to COVID-19 but the team took all the necessary precautions to meet up Saturday morning for a good cause.



“Seniors, it was a pleasure coaching you for the past couple years,” one of the lacrosse coaches said as he addressed his team.



The entire team met up at Christmas Land in Altamont for community service. The boys traded their lacrosse sticks for a shovel.

Paula Tambasco, the owner of Christmas Land said, “We couldn’t be happier or prouder that the local Guilderland varsity lacrosse come to plant our ‘Trees of Hope’ this year.” Tambasco said Christmas Land prides itself on charitable work.

What started off as a cold and windy Saturday morning planting trees for a good cause, ended with a parade at @christmasland16.



Partnering with the “Seeds of Endless Hope” foundation, the ‘Trees of Hope’ will provide just that.

Caleb Jacobson is a Junior on the lacrosse team, he told News10 ABC, “We were able to get one last time together as a team all together and we were able to come out in the community and do something good.”

The team spent the morning planting a dozen trees that will be sponsored by families or organizations in memory of a loved one. Jacobson added, “It’s cool to be able to come out and plant the trees for all the people who have lost them.”

Chris Ardito, a senior on the team is especially excited about this community service project because it hits a little closer to home, he’s planting one for his grandfather he lost three years ago.

“It’s a big deal for me because he was a big part of my life and he was a big part of this area,” Ardito said. “It feels good to be able to do something for him, there’s not a lot you can do anymore but this, it does make me feel good.”

Chris and his family will decorate their tree every Christmas, which will be on display along with the others for hundreds to see. He felt even better when a full parade passed through led by the Guilderland police and fire department. Friends and family joined closely behind wishing all the seniors luck on their next chapter.

The trees will be lit up every year at Christmas time and once a tree is donated, it can’t be donated again.



All the proceeds collected, the “Seeds of Hope” foundation will donate to help children and families in need.