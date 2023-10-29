QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Guilderland beat out Saratoga to win the Class A Section championship.

Both teams started slow, but the Dutchmen managed to catch fire in the second period. Skylar Vanwormer tallied the first goal to put Guilderland on the board first. However, that was not the last time we would hear from her during the game.

Before halftime, Vanwormer scored another goal, extending the Dutchmen’s lead to 2-0. Saratoga would score late in the second half, but couldn’t get past Guilderland’s defense to score again.

The Dutchmen now move on to regionals after securing the 2-1 win.