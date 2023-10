QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland came out the gate swinging and built an early lead that was too much for Niskayuna to overcome. The Dutchmen were crowned the new kings of Class AA, defeating the Silver Warriors 5-0.

Sophomore midfielder Jackson Eberz scored two first-half goals, that helped Guilderland build a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Dutchmen scored two more goals in the second half to secure the championship win.