PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenwich girls basketball team is battle tested. They not only won the Class CC section title, they topped powerhouse Duanesburg in the Class C-CC game to represent Section 2 in the state playoffs. They looked to represent them well in Subregional action against Northeastern Clinton at Clinton Community College on Wednesday.

The Witches flew right out of the gate, leading 17-4 after the first quarter. The Cougars flipped the script in the second quarter, cutting it to 21-19 at the half. Greenwich was able to stave off Northeastern Clinton in the second half, advancing with a 49-41 win. Norah Niesz led the way with 19 points. Freshman Brooke Kuzmich tallied 16 points.

The Witches will take on Section 10’s Clinton in Regionals at SUNY Potsdam on Saturday at 2:45 PM.