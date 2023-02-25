TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College played host to a pair of Section 2 Class CC quarterfinal matchups Friday night. The first matchup in Class CC saw the four seed, Hoosick Falls, take on the five seed, Greenwich.

The Panthers controlled the first half, taking a 27-20 lead into the half. Hoosick Falls maintained a lead after the third quarter, taking a six point advantage into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Greenwich used a 12-0 run to spark a comeback win, 57-53 the final. Jacob Ziehm led the Witches with 18 points. Hoosick Falls’ Jake Sparks led all scorers with 34 points.

The Witches awaited the winner between the defending champions, top-seeded Stillwater, and the eight seed, Lake George. After a back and forth first quarter, the Warriors pulled away to advance to the semifinals with a 72-55 win. Jaxon Mueller led the way for Stillwater with 36 points.

Stillwater and Greenwich will meet in the semifinals on Monday at 6:30 PM at Cool Insuring Arena.