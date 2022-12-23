CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s hard to have had a better season than the Greenwich girls basketball team did during the 2021-’22 season. The Witches put together a remarkable, 24-1 campaign. The only problem was that their one loss came in the Section II, Class C championship game against Duanesburg.

But Jason Slater’s squad has retooled in 2022, and are off to another hot start; they entered the day Friday at 6-0, and had been beating their opponents by an average of 50 points per game.

The Witches did nothing to hurt either of those figures Friday morning, cruising past a previously 5-2 Cambridge team in Cambridge 66-32.

Cambridge led for all of 54 seconds after taking a 2-0 lead in the first quarter of a layup from sophomore forward Nicole LaFountain.

From there, Greenwich went on a 20-0 ran that spanned from the 4:00-mark in the opening frame, to the 4:26-mark in the second quarter.

During that stretch, sophomore shooting guard Grace Autiello connected on a pair of three-pointers; she was one of four Witches to score in double figures in the game.

Junior Adrianna Rojas contributed a number of buckets to the run as well. She not only had the outside shot working – drilling a long-range three-pointer to put Greenwich up 15-2 – but she also enforced her will inside, converting an old-fashioned, three-point play moments later. Rojas finished with a game-high 19 points.

Greenwich led at halftime 36-11, and coasted in the second half, securing the 66-32 victory. Freshman guard Grace Kuzmich and senior guard Norah Niesz were the other two Witches to reach double digits in scoring with 15 and 13, respectively. Senior forward Alexis Austin led the way for Cambridge with nine points.

The Witches (7-0) will have a week-long break before their next game, when they take on Schuylerville on the road Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:00 p.m. Cambridge (5-3) won’t see the floor again until Jan. 6 when it welcomes in Salem. A 7:00 p.m. tip-off is scheduled against the Generals.