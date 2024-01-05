SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenwich’s Brooke Kuzmich cares about one thing and one thing only when she’s out on the basketball court: helping her team win games. So, it was difficult for the standout guard to be in the spotlight Thursday night as she achieved a remarkable feat: scoring her 1,000th career point…as a sophomore.

“It’s exciting, but I wasn’t trying to focus on that; just focus on playing with my team, and trying to get another win,” said Kuzmich.

“To accomplish that eight games into your sophomore year kind of speaks for itself,” added Greenwich head coach Jason Slater. “She’s in the gym all the time. If and when we can’t have practice, she’s still gettin’ shots up at home. She just lives and breathes basketball, and it shows in her ability to perform out there.”

Winning is all Greenwich has done the last three seasons since Kuzmich was called up to varsity as an eighth grader. The reigning Class C champs improved to 8-0 on the year – 57-2 since 2021 – with a 91-27 win over Saratoga Central Catholic.

Needing 18 points to reach 1,000, Kuzmich started out slow, scoring just two points in the first half. But she racked up a number of assists, helping Adrianna Rojas and Grace Autiello to 13 and 12-point first halves, respectfully.

With the Witches maintaining a 27-point edge to start the second half, Kuzmich settled into an offensive rhythm, scoring 13 points in the third quarter to bring her game total to 15.

Kuzmich scored a breakaway lay-up not even 30 seconds into the final stanza, and just seconds later, she took a feed from Rojas in the open floor and scored her milestone-clinching bucket with a fast-break lay-in.

“My teammates just helped me settle down my nerves, and told me to calm down, ’cause I was a little in my head at the beginning,” said Kuzmich.

Greenwich (8-0) returns to the floor Monday at Stillwater. Saratoga Central Catholic (1-7) is back at home Monday to take on Cambridge.