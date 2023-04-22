GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenwich was one of the great stories of the 2022 softball season. After entering the Sec. II, Class C playoffs as just a three-seed, the Witches found some postseason magic, earning not only a sectional championship, but going on to capture a state championship as well – the second in program history.

And Greenwich looks primed for another deep run this year. It improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 4-1 home win against Stillwater Friday night, backed by a complete game, 10-strikeout performance from senior pitcher Reegan Mullen. It’s the closest a team has come to knocking off the Witches, who won their first three games by an average of 15 runs.

After issuing a lead-off walk to start the game, Mullen quickly settled in in the top of the first inning, recording three straight backwards K’s to get out the inning unscathed. And some run support quickly ensued.

In the bottom half of the frame, four of the first five batters reached base safely. That resulted in two runs coming around to score – leadoff hitter and center fielder Jocelyn Spiezo took home on a pass ball. Then, catcher Kiley Allen drove in second baseman Reese Autiello with a frozen-rope double to center, and the Witches held a 2-0 edge after one inning.

They’d provide some more support for Mullen in the bottom of the third when third baseman Morgan Randall knocked in two runs with a bloop triple down the left-field line.

And that was all the insurance Mullen needed. The Warriors managed to scrape across a run in the sixth inning when second baseman Sofia Perniciaro scored on a pass ball. But other than that, Mullen was flawless in the circle. A Brooke Kuzmich-to-Sophia Boice 6-3 putout put the finishing touches on Mullen’s complete game, 10-strikeout effort.

Greenwich (4-0) hits the road for its’ next matchup Wednesday with Hoosic Valley. It’ll be a 4:30 p.m. first pitch against Hoosic Valley. Stillwater (3-2) returns to action Monday at home, and will welcome in Berlin-New Lebanon at 4:30 p.m.