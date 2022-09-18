VOORHEESVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Out in Voorheesville on Saturday afternoon, the Blackbirds were matching up against the Greenwich Wiches. The birds lead 10-7 at the half but the Wiches found some magic.

In the third quarter, Greenwich was knocking on the door and Ryan Ingber blew it open with a touchdown run that gave the Wiches a 14-10 lead. However, the Blackbirds answered back with a one-yard run from Jaden Bright that gave the 17-14 lead.

Then we head to the fourth quarter, when Greenwich put the game out of reach. Ingber took off on the quarterback keeper going left then reversed direction and raced to the pylon for a Wiches touchdown to take the lead, 20-17.

The Blackbirds tried to go on a game-winning drive, but Bright was picked off by Dutch Hamilton, ending Voorheesville’s hope for a comeback. The final score was 20-17, Wiches.

Voorheesville will hit the road next week to play Chatham and Greenwich will play at home versus Canajoharie/Fort Plain.