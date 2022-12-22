CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa boys’ basketball team hosted the defending champions in Class AA, Green Tech, on Thursday.

Green Tech led by double digits in the first half, ultimately taking a 21-16 lead into the half. The Eagles built their lead back to 10 after the break, but the Plainsmen rallied back to make it a one-point game with under a minute and thirty seconds to play. Shen had a shot at the buzzer to win it, but the Green Tech defense held for a 49-48 win.

Haisi Mayben led the Eagles with 20 points. Grady Ceccucci led the Plainsmen, also scoring 20 points.