Green Tech runs away with huge win in the quarterfinals

High School Sport

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia faced Green Tech in the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon, Joshua Rodriguez wasted no time putting the Eagles on board.

Columbia answered a few times but couldn’t get close enough. Green Tech runs away with a 70-39 win to advance to the Semifinals where they’ll face Colonie.

