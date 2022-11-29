ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fall season is winding down, which means it’s time for high school basketball season to start around the capital region. Among the teams tipping off their season this week is the defending Class double-A champs, the Green Tech Eagles.

The Eagles start their season Friday night against some tough competition out of Pennsylvania. Head coach DJ Jones returns four players from last season, with two of the most notable being Haisi Mayben and Henry Perkins. Despite Green Techs, youth Jones believes their schedule should play a big part in how things will go once the season develops.

“We’ll go one game at a time like I said, I put together a tough schedule for us,” Jones said. “We’re all over new york state, and we’re just going to take it one game at a time in preparation for sectionals. When these guys are out there on the court, you’re not going to understand, you’re not going to realize they’re all in the tenth grade because they’re going to go out and compete. They don’t care who they’re on the court against they’re going out to compete.”

In addition to winning the Section 2 title last season, the Eagles made it to the state championship game but lost to Mount Vernon. The fuel from that loss has motivated Green Tech throughout the offseason, and they’re ready to get on the hardwood and compete night in and night out.

“We’re coming. We’re coming for everybody,” Mayben said. “It’s going to be a dog fight, but we’re coming for everybody in section 2. Whoever we play, it’s going to be a dog fight all game.”

Game time for the Eagles is at 8 PM on Friday, December 2nd.