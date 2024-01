ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — It was round two between the Green Tech and Shenendehowa boys basketball teams on Wednesday night. The Plainsmen took round one in the first game of the season with a low-scoring 33-30 win.

Green Tech started the night hot, jumping out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter. The Plainsmen trimmed the lead before the half, continuing their comeback in the second half, forcing overtime. The Eagles were able to hang on for a 60-54 overtime win.