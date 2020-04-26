Great Danes sign undrafted free agent deals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Last spring, the Johnstown high school was in jeopardy of losing their sports department and all extracurricular activities due to funding.

Denise Benton coaches the varsity girls lacrosse team, she said “It was really emotional, excruciating, but we just knew we had something special and we wanted to really get where we thought we could go.”

The Lady Bills were playing a championship game when they found out they may not play another year. “What I loved", Benton said, "Is that my kids were able to, not just my kids but all the spring sports athletes were able to really get that information and kind of persevere through it.”

$311,00 was the goal and with the help of the entire community and generous folks throughout the capital region, The Bills were able to raise $316,000 so sights on another promising year was doable for everyone.