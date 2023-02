RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section 2 basketball playoffs are officially underway. In Class CC girls basketball, eighth seeded Rensselaer hosted ninth seeded Granville on Friday night.

Granville held a 22-19 lead in the third quarter. The Golden Horde went on a 13-0 run to take a 35-19 lead. The Rams stormed back, but fell just short, as Granville held on for the 39-34 win.

Granville advances to take on top-seeded Greenwich on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.