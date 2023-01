GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville boys basketball (6-5, 4-2) entered the night one game behind Glens Falls (8-1, 5-1) for third place in the Foothills Council. The Dragons could draw even with a win over the Indians Friday night.

Gloversville led by one at the half, but fell behind 44-40 in the third quarter. The Dragons stormed back toward the end of the frame to take a 52-47 lead into the fourth quarter. They held on in the final frame to come away with a 67-66 win.