Gloversville senior joins 2k club

Hudson Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville senior, Dante Bouchard, became the second player in Gloversville history to reach 2,000 career points.



The senior entered Tuesday night’s matchup at Hudson Falls just 15 points shy of the milestone. He averages just over 26 points a game.



After the first quarter, Bouchard was just four points away from his goal and would hit 2,000 on an easy layup. He ended the night with 29 points.



The Dragons ran away with a 72-52 win and they improved to 17-3 on the season.