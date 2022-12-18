TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

The Dragons of Gloversville pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat the Schenectady Patriots 54-48 Saturday night in the Coaches versus Cancer Bracket Buster.

Gloversville came out the gate swinging for the fences in the first quarter. James Collar scored three of his 22 points on the night, extending the Dragon’s lead to 12 – 5. However, the Patriots fought their way back into the game later in the second quarter.

Christian Gomez knocked down a corner three to make it a one-point game with under 30 seconds to go in the first half. Gloversville went into the locker with a three-point lead, but both teams came out in the third quarter trading buckets ending the quarter in a tie.

The Dragons found themselves down in the fourth quarter but fought back. Collar attempted a three-point shot and missed, but Rocco Insonia was at the right place at the right time for the put-back to give them the lead with less than five seconds to go.