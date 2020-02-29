Glens Falls shoots its way to the semifinals

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The reigning Class B state champs Glens Falls looking to make a trip back to the Glens Falls Civic center but they have a few teams to knock down first.
Friday night, the Indians met Bishop Maginn on the court in the quarterfinals.
The Griffins would hold there own in the first quarter, Glens Falls put some points on the board, Bishop Maginn answered until they couldn’t answer anymore.
Glens Falls led by 11 late in the first quarter and never looked back, they’d head back home with the 89-63 win.