AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unblemished Glens Falls roared to victory against Amsterdam on Friday night, with four scoring in double figures led by Kellen Driscoll who scored a team-high 24 points.

Early on the Black Bears held a two-point lead, but Amsterdams’ Caleb Miller tied it at two with a layup while taking contact. Then the Bears offense started to pick up momentum. Brody Holcomb got behind the Rams’ defense on a fast break and scored a bucket giving Glens Falls a 12-9 lead.

Later on, Oscar Lilac contributed with some sharp shooting from three-point land, giving the Black Bears a five-point cushion. Lilac tallied 16 points in the contest. Amsterdam didn’t go away quietly.

Late in the second quarter, the Rams were able to hit some shots and trim the deficit to six at halftime. However, coming out of the locker room, Glens Falls had a hot hand. Cooper Nadler scored on a back-door layup he, also scored 16 points. Then Driscoll got loose behind the Rams’ defense with a perfectly executed in-transition bucket.

Glens Falls pulled away to remain undefeated on the season (11-0) and (6-0) in Foothills Council play.