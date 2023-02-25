AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenwich and Corinth girls basketball teams recorded two of the most lopsided quarterfinal victories in all of sectionals Tuesday night. The Witches, owners of the No. 1 seed in the Sec. II, Class CC tournament, took down Granville 92-17, while the three-seeded Tomahawks defeated Hoosick Falls 65-20.

Neither squad had any let up in Friday night’s semifinal round; both Greenwich and Corinth secured 20+-point wins to advance to next week’s championship game.

The two teams closed out the four-game semifinals slate at Averill Park High School. After the Class C games were decided, Corinth took on the two-seed in Class CC, Mayfield, in a rematch of the two team’s season opener.

Mayfield took the regular season matchup 53-47 back on Nov. 30, but Corinth enacted its’ revenge Friday night with a dominating, 47-27 victory, holding the Panthers to a season-low scoring output.

It took all of 5:15 for the Tomahawks to jump out to a double-digit lead. Senior Alexis Crossman assisted junior Taylor Stone, who scored a wipe-open lay-up at the 2:45 mark of the first quarter to give Corinth an 11-1 lead.

The Tomahawks’ offensive output slowed from there, allowing Mayfield to claw its’ way back. With 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Panthers junior Cloey Dopp drained a deep three-pointer, trimming the halftime deficit to five points at 17-12.

But Corinth had an emphatic response out of the locker room. It outscored Mayfield 19-5 in the third quarter. Freshman Whitney Cameron poured in three trey balls during the run to spring the Tomahawks to a 36-17 edge heading into the final stanza.

And they were able to coast from there to the 47-27 win. Cameron finished with a game-high 17 points to lead the Tomahawks to a section title berth. Dopp and senior Jaidyn Chest were at the forefront of the Panthers’ scoring attack, each netting 10 points.

In the nightcap, Greenwich used a sharp-shooting first quarter to make a statement victory against fifth-seeded Voorheesville. Even without the services of standout junior guard Adrianna Rojas, the Witches came out on top by a final of 59-36.

Greenwich used five three-pointers in that opening frame to command a 21-9 advantage at the end of the quarter; three of which were poured in by freshman Brooke Kuzmich.

The Blackbirds did not go quietly, though. Senior Grace Reeve connected on a long two-pointer 2:40 into the second quarter, whittling Greenwich’s lead down to seven points.

But Witches senior guard Norah Niesz countered with a solo 5-0 run, growing the margin back out to 12 points; Greenwich took an 11-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

And when the Witches returned, the offense erupted again. They closed the third quarter on a 13-0 run, taking a 50-27 lead into the fourth quarter. They cruised in the final eight minutes of action to the 59-36 win.

Niesz led all scorers with 20 points, and Kuzmich chipped in with 15. Voorheesville’s Isabella Carmody did the majority of the heavy lifting for the Blackbirds’ offense; she finished with a team-high 10 points.

Greenwich and Corinth will now square off in the sectional championship game Tuesday at Hudson Valley Community College. Opening tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Mayfield had a remarkable season that saw a top-25 ranking in the state, and Dopp reach 1,000 points as just a junior. The Panthers close the year at 19-3. Voorheesville’s postseason journey ends in the semis; it finished with an 8-11 overall record.