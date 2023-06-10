ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna boys lacrosse team had to wait two extra days to play their Class B semifinal with Garden City. When Friday night finally rolled around, they were forced to wait two extra hours due to lightning.

When they finally got underway at 8:30 PM, they had their hands full with a Trojans team that is ranked 17th in the country, and won the state title last year. Niskayuna jumped out to a 3-1 lead, and led 4-2 after the first quarter.

Garden City stormed back, controlling the rest of the game on their way to a 12-6 win.