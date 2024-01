ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Albany Academy boys basketball team has jumped out to a 6-3 start to the season, ranked seventh in the state for Class AA. They looked to tally another win at home against La Salle Friday night.

La Salle jumped out to an early lead, but Academy took a 13-12 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Academy built a 25-18 lead by the half on their way to a 55-42 win.

Academy’s Arthur Foster led all scorers with 23 points. Tra’Dell Faison led La Salle with 20 points.