STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fort Ann won the Class D section championship knocking off top-seeded Northville 3-2.

In the second half, Fort Ann’s Olivia Winchell sent in a free kick and Savanna Aratare banked it in to tie the game at two.

The game would head to overtime and Winchell came up big again. Another free-kick opportunity from long-range and it sails into the back of the net for the game-winner.