MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just four teams remain in the 2023 NYSPHSAA girls soccer championships for Class D…and Fort Ann is one of those teams.

Following a stellar run through the Section II playoff tournament as a two-seed – a run that culminated in a 3-2 overtime victory in the championship game over top-seeded Northville – the Cardinals continued that momentum into Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Section IX’s Livingston Manor in the regional round of the state tournament played out at Mechanicville High School.

Four different Cardinals found the back of the net. Freshman midfielder Olivia Winchell converted on a penalty kick not even two minutes into the match to open up the scoring. Junior forward Cherokie Steves provided some halftime cushion with a chip-shot goal in the 37th minute, extending the margin to two at intermission.

Just over 24 minutes expired in the second half before freshman fullback Lillian Trzaskos and junior forward Savannah Aratare both recorded goals in the span of 64 seconds to bury the Wildcats.

Fort Ann (13-4-2) will have over a week to prepare for its state semifinal matchup on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Cardinals find out who they’ll be preparing for this Saturday. It’ll come down to Section IV’s Edmeston Central, the No. 2 ranked team in the state, and undefeated Cincinnatus Central out of Section III.

Next Saturday’s semifinal match will be held at Homer High School at 2:30 p.m.