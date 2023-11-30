FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Football in Fonda is a rite of passage. And to be the first team in Fonda-Fultonville history to reach the JMA Wireless Dome is an achievement this year’s group is not taking lightly.

“2014 Fonda played a preseason game in the Dome, and I went,” said senior wide receiver Brady Melious. “I was a kid; I was eight years old, and I went with a couple buddies on this football team. But…(I) would’ve never believed I would be in the position to play on that field. It’s unbelievable.”

Fonda awaits Waverly in Saturday’s Class C state title game. And the Braves feel they know what to expect out of the Section IV foe that’s also making its first appearance in a state championship game.

“It’s like looking in a mirror kind of. They do a lot of the same stuff we do…you know, offensively – their play calls, their formations,” said Fonda-Fultonville head coach Mike Mancini. “So, you know, in terms of that it’s nice because there’s some familiarity with that. But their quarterback (Joey Tomasso) is outstanding, and he’s gonna be a big-time challenge for us. Looking forward to it, and excited for the opportunity.”

Between breaking a six-game losing streak against Schuylerville to claim the program’s first section title in 24 years and throttling the reigning Class C champs, O’Neill, in the state semifinals, this team never backs down from a challenge.

“We’ve been facing challenges since we…we got into high school,” said senior wide receiver Karsen Bulan. “And we’re never satisfied. You know, every single day we come out, we work our butts off. We just have a drive to win.”

For a senior class that’s contributed so much to the growth of Fonda-Fultonville football this year, a win Saturday would be the ultimate send-off.

“I mean, it’s something you dream about…ever since I was a kid,” said Melious. “It’d be unreal. Can’t even put it into words how special it’d be. We deserve to be there. We’ve earned it, so…(we’re going to) just play hard, and focus. I mean, don’t get lost in the atmosphere.”

“It’d be great. It’d be probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” added Bulan. “To go out there and compete on that field is definitely amazing. But…you know, we gotta go in there and play our game.”

Kickoff from the Dome is currently slated for 6:00 p.m. It’s the final of three championship games being held Saturday.