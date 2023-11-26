MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether it was overcoming the loss of its senior quarterback from the year prior, having to shake Schuylerville in sectionals, or being paired up with the reigning Class C state champion in its first-ever NYSPHSAA semifinal appearance, the Fonda-Fultonville football team has tackled every challenge its been thrown this season.

The Braves knocked off Section IX’s O’Neill in the Class C state semis Saturday afternoon at Middletown High School. After a rather uneventful first half, Mike Mancini’s bunch erupted for touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half, en route to a 33-7 victory over the defending champion Raiders.

“Our message to ’em at halftime was, “Hey, we’re fine. We just gotta take care of the ball; we gotta finish drives; we gotta get our eyes on Marek Arbogast and make sure we’re tackling well in space.” And we did that in the second half,” said head coach Mike Mancini. “The kids, you know, had a really determined attitude and approach that they were gonna get the job done. So, I’m super proud of them, and I’m super happy for them.”

Points were difficult to come by at the outset. Nearly 18 1/2 minutes of game action passed before Fonda senior running back Peyton Webber got the Braves on the board with a one-yard touchdown run after a 50-yard pitch-and-catch from Keegan Croucher to Karsen Bulan. Croucher then linked up with senior wideout Brady Melious for a two-point conversion, and Fonda led 8-0 at the 5:32 mark of the second quarter.

The O’Neill offense would find a spark, though, minutes later. Arbogast, one of the top receivers in the state, took an underneath pass from Chad Haley 83 yards to the house, cutting into the Braves’ lead with just 1:03 remaining before halftime. The Raiders elected to just go for the PAT, so Fonda still maintained a one-point edge at the break.

And the floodgates opened to start the second half. Croucher dropped a deep ball to Vargas on the Braves’ third play from scrimmage – a 62-yard connection that extended the margin to seven points.

The Fonda run game ramped up in that third stanza as well. After senior tailback Jose Vargas rattled off a 78-yard scoring scamper, Croucher found the end zone on the ground from three yards out on the Braves’ third possession of the second half, capping off an 18-point third quarter.

Vargas finished off the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run, giving him 192 yards for the game on 30 totes.

The Fonda defense was also relentless all game, led by a strong effort up front from senior Logan Miller.

“I think our secondary played outstanding,” said Miller. “I think that’s what really helped us have the comfortability to really get after the quarterback, ’cause we had time to do it.”

Fonda-Fultonville (13-1), winners of 13 straight games, and owners of the No. 1 ranking in the state for Class C, will make its first state title game appearance in program history Saturday, Dec. 2.

“It’s better than I could have ever imagined, especially being here with my guys; these guys mean everything to me. It’s so surreal,” said Bulan, who will be playing in the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse for the first time as a senior. “There’s a lot of guys on this team that can go out and make plays. We don’t have just one guy that’s special. We have a bunch.”

The Braves await Waverly, the No. 2 in the state, out of Section IV. Kickoff from Syracuse next Saturday is set for 6:00 p.m.