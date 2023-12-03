SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The greatest season in Fonda-Fultonville football history came to a bitter end Saturday night in Syracuse. The Braves fell to Section IV’s Waverly 46-26 in the Class C state championship game held at the JMA Wireless Dome – a score not indicative of just how close a battle it was between these two teams.

The highlight of the night – and arguably the day; this matchup was the final of three title games held Saturday – was the stellar quarterback duel that broke out between Waverly’s Joe Tomasso and Fonda’s Keegan Croucher.

Tomasso, a senior, entered the game with 49 total touchdowns on the season (39 passing and 10 rushing). He wreaked havoc on the Braves’ defense, throwing for 333 yards and accounting for six scores (four through the air and two on the ground).

But Fonda’s freshman signal caller was unfazed by the bright lights and daunting matchup on the opposing sideline. Croucher surpassed Tomasso’s passing total, racking up 422 yards, while completing 38 of his 53 passing attempts – good for a staggering 72% completion percentage. He also tossed two touchdowns and did not throw an interception despite his season-high number of attempts.

“They (Waverly) have an outstanding group of athletes,” said Fonda-Fultonville head coach Mike Mancini. “Tomasso is a fantastic quarterback. He’s gonna make plays. The kid’s a division one quarterback. Thankfully we have one too. He (Croucher) kept us in the game. Our offensive line played admirably I thought. Waverly made a couple more plays than we did.”

The Braves were forced to play catch-up for most of the evening after Tomasso linked up with star junior wideout Xavier Watson for a 49-yard touchdown strike on Waverly’s second drive of the game that put the Wolverines out in front 7-0.

Fonda was held scoreless in the opening quarter, but would start to find an offensive rhythm in the second stanza after a big spark provided by the defense – a Jose Vargas forced fumble that was recovered by Mason Smith. The Braves turned that into a touchdown drive, punctuated by a four-yard trip into the end zone from Vargas on the ground, knotting the score up at seven with 8:23 remaining in the quarter.

But Waverly seemed to have an answer for every Fonda push. After Tomasso punched in a one-yard QB power with just 40 seconds to go before halftime, he’d reach pay dirt again on a designed keeper on the Wolverines’ first series of the second half, creating a two-score margin at 20-7.

That started a string of seven straight combined touchdown drives between the two sides. Fonda responded with a 21-yard screen pass from Croucher to Vargas on third and long in which the senior tail back juked one defender near the line of scrimmage, proceeded to pinball off three different Wolverines, and put his hand in the turf to keep his balance before diving across the goal line – a remarkable display of athleticism that helped the Braves cut the deficit to six points.

It took Waverly just one play, though, to reach the end zone on its ensuing possession: a 71-yard pitch-and-catch from Tomasso to senior wideout Jake Vanhouten.

The tennis match continued as Fonda returned fire with a 29-yard scoring strike from Croucher to senior wideout Karsen Bulan. But once more Waverly countered – this time with a 23-yard Tomasso-to-Watson connection resulting in seven points, and the Wolverines’ edge was back to double figures heading into the fourth quarter.

Fonda volleyed with a touchdown drive capped off by a one-yard Peyton Webber plunge into the end zone, keeping the Braves within striking distance at 33-26.

But the Tomasso/Watson duo would continue to haunt Fonda on Waverly’s ensuing possession. On second down and 20 from the Braves’ 40-yard line, Tomasso got the necessary 20 yards…and then some for his fourth touchdown pass of the evening and third scoring haul for Watson.

The Waverly defense would finally break serve, stopping the next Fonda drive – one that reached the red zone but stalled out with a turnover on downs. A few plays later, Wolverines running back Kolson Keathly broke off a 79-yard touchdown scamper to seal the deal with just over a minute left on the clock.

Between this being Fonda’s first-ever trip to “The Dome,” and the raucous environment that was created by two well-represented fan bases, this was an experience Mancini said he won’t soon forget, but will hopefully replicate in the coming seasons.

“We had two outstanding fan bases that brought a lot of energy to the game, and it was a great atmosphere; I’ll always remember it,” said Mancini. “I’m really happy for our guys. Wish we had things turn out on the other end. But that’s the name of the game. It was a tremendous season; I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”

Fonda-Fultonville concludes the year with a 12-2 overall record, achieved its first section title in 24 years and claimed the program’s first-ever regional championship.