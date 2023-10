GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fonda-Fultonville scored two second-half goals to defeat Glens Falls Monday afternoon.

After the Bears struck first, Rhyan Lewis scored a goal to tie the game at one. Later in the half, Lauren Marotta scored a goal to give Fonda the lead and ultimately the 2-1 win.

Fonda’s next game is against Cobleskill-Richmondville on Saturday, October 14, at 1 p.m.