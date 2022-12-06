BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since taking over at the helm of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake football in 2002, Matt Shell has built the Spartan program into a perennial power. Now, it’s time for a new leader to take the reigns.

Shell told his team at their banquet on Sunday that he would be retiring as the head football coach. In a text message to News10, Shell added, “It’s just time for somebody else to take over. 22 years and a ton of great memories.”

Those memories include 10 Section 2 Class A titles, and a state championship. The Spartans finished 6-3 this past season, falling to Averill Park in the Section 2 Class A semifinals.

Shell won his biggest battles off the gridiron. Both he and his son Jacob beat cancer during his tenure, with help and support from the Burnt Hills community. This led to the formation of the Shellstrong foundation, a non-for-profit which aims to help kids who need it.