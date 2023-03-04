GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Eagles defeated Hoosic Valley to win the Class C section championship.

Early on the Eagles were flying high thanks to Ethan Thompson who showed off his spin move to put the Eagles up 12-9. However, in the second quarter, Hoosic Valley responded with a big three-pointer from Isaiah Eckler making it a one-point game.

With under 30 seconds to go before halftime, Chris Jones grabbed his own rebound and gets the putback to make it a one-point game. They would take the lead after netting some free throws.

Then in the third quarter, Duanesburg swung back with a two-point jumper from Michael Leak who finished with 16 points and earned most valuable player honors. His jumper gave the Eagles a one-point advantage. However, Hoosic Valley didn’t give up thanks to Eckley who drained a corner three to take a two-point lead.

Duanesburg was ready to strike back and Leak came through with a shot from three-point land. The Eagles turned it up in the fourth quarter and secured the 58-49 win.