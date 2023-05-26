TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More Section 2 baseball champions were crowned on the diamond at Joe Bruno Stadium. In Class C, the three seed Warrensburg battled it out with the four seed, Duanesburg.

The Eagles flew out to an early 2-1 lead. In the fourth, Duanesburg pitcher Shane Wetherington helped his own cause, tallying an RBI base knock to make it 3-1. The Eagles added another run on an error in the fifth inning to make it 4-1. The Eagles kept their foot on the pedal on their way to a 6-2 victory, winning the Class C title.

Duanesburg will meet Chatham in the Class C/CC game to determine who will move on to states on Saturday at 7:00 PM.